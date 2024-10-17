KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Halloween’s Scariest Horror Story — Four More Years of Kamala Harris. “Kamala Harris has a voice that nails on a chalkboard find irritating. This is the first presidential election I won’t just be concerned about the issues, but I will be voting with my eardrums as well. Yeah, that’s shallow and petty, but it’s honest too.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.