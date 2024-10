WE HAVE ACHIEVED PEAK ATLANTIC:

The shoplifting surge is real, @mffisher writes. People think it’s okay to steal—and no one knows how to stop them. https://t.co/iX0r7ZL6Rb — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) October 16, 2024

I mean, it doesn’t seem to be a problem in the places that still punish shoplifters and it does seem to be a problem in the places that don’t. Maybe there’s something in that worth investigating.