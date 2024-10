DON’T GET COCKY:

🚨 BREAKING: We are now less than 3 weeks from the election and Trump is positioned MUCH stronger in polling than the 2020 election.

Change from this point in 2020:

🔴 National: Trump+7.4

🔴 Pennsylvania: Trump+5.9

🔴 Michigan: Trump+8.2

🔴 Wisconsin: Trump+6

🔴 North Carolina:…

— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 16, 2024