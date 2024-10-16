October 16, 2024

THE ANSWER MIGHT NOT BE THAT COMPLICATED: Harris Is Slipping — But Why? “When a presidential candidate goes from a slight edge to a nearly 20-point deficit in the betting odds over the course of a week, there’s clearly something in the air — even if it’s only in people’s perceptions. So what accounts for the sudden perception of Kamala Harris as a loser on election day?”

Posted at 5:23 pm by Stephen Green