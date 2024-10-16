MOVE ALONG, NOTHING TO SEE HERE, CITIZENS: ‘Evil’ super gang seizes four apartment complexes in major Texas city in new terrifying show of strength.

A dangerous Venezuelan gang has taken over at least four apartment complexes in San Antonio, Texas, as it expands its reach in yet another America city, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Dubbed the ‘epitome of evil’, Tren de Aragua (TdA) is known to run drug smuggling, child prostitution and human trafficking rings in South America, with its members crossing over into the US in recent years amid a wave of Venezuelan migrants.

The tattooed mobsters have since unleashed a wave of crime across the country from Miami and Texas to Denver and New York.

The gang’s activities in the American cities are back in the spotlight after ABC News’ Martha Raddatz claimed the instances of gang members’ presence in apartments was limited to a ‘handful’ of complexes in Aurora, Colorado.

Just last week a small army of police officers raided an apartment complex in San Antonio and arrested 19 individuals – including four gang members.

Law enforcement sources confirmed TdA had been operating at the Palatia Apartments for five to six months – squatting in empty units they either rented out to other migrants, used as a base to deal cocaine or, most horrifically, as prostitution dens to pimp out women and children.

But now DailyMail.com can reveal that this apartment invasion is just the tip of the iceberg in the major southern Texas city, with at least three other rental properties also occupied by the criminal organization.