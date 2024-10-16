THEY’RE FLAILING: Harris’ top surrogates Clinton, Obama and Biden backfire on campaign trail, boosting Trump.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has been able to spin Vice President Kamala Harris’ top Democratic surrogates’ recent campaign stops as an endorsement for him as their statements have somewhat backfired. Former Democratic presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and current President Joe Biden have been surrogates for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Trump has used some of their recent remarks to benefit himself, whether it be a failed political move or a statement.

What follows is a nice summary of flailing stories you’ve almost certainly already seen over the last couple of days but, as I wrote earlier today, “in a close election, flailing might work.”

So no getting cocky.