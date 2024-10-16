WARGAMING THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE: Is Pelosi Sharpening Her Knives for Harris?

The Polymarket betting odds quickly tilted so heavily in Donald Trump’s favor — bettors prefer him 60/40 over Kamala Harris this morning — that Nancy Pelosi just put in another order with Long Knives. She ordered two sets, one for doing in Harris and the second for Tim Walz.

Enter stage left, Gavin Newsom.

I’m kidding, of course. It’s much too late (I think) to pull yet another presidential candidate switcheroo. But you’d better believe it’s a notion Pelosi entertained last night while finishing off her first bottle of chardonnay.

Harris, you see, is flailing.