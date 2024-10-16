STANDARDS? WE DON’T NEED NO STINKIN’ STANDARDS: Diplomas for all: Massachusetts will vote on ending state graduation standards. “In the wake of pandemic learning loss, many states are lowering standards to get students to a diploma. Massachusetts was a leader in using standards and testing to drive accountability. If it abandons that effort, says James Peyser, the former education secretary, it will be a signal to other states.”
