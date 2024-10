MISSED IT BY THAT MUCH:

Woman tears down a string of flags outside of the Eli’s Gyro restaurant because she thought it was for Israel. After accusing the restaurant staff of supporting a genocide, they told her “this is Greek” pic.twitter.com/qKgHyV6p7d — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 16, 2024

From the river to the sea, souvlaki will be free!