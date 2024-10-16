KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Bidenomics Wrecking Ball Continues Handing Campaign Ammo to Trump. “Yes, Bidenomics is helping. It’s helping a lot of people into the unemployment line. I wonder how many Walgreens and 7-Eleven employees who are fearing the loss of their jobs are feeling any of that joy that the Harris-Walz people are always going on about.”