HEADS I WIN, TAILS YOU LOSE: Democrats Are Launching A Judicial Power Grab In Case Of A Trump Victory.

Left-wing activists are now attempting to use the Judicial Conference, the supervisory body that essentially acts as the federal judiciary’s own Deep State, to end the use of single-judge divisions in all cases of injunctions against the federal or state government. Earlier this year, the Judicial Conference issued “advisory guidelines” to all the nation’s district courts, recommending that all cases be randomly assigned throughout the district in which they are filed — regardless of the division that actually receives the filing.

Conservatives have properly protested this thinly veiled ideological power grab. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for instance, reminded the Judicial Conference that the legally relevant congressional statute — 28 U.S.C. § 137 — clearly vests district courts with the power to decide how to divvy up their own case assignments.

Now, just weeks before a monumental election, leftists have once again ramped up their efforts to ram through a rule in the Rules Committee of the Judicial Conference that would make the previously “advisory” guidance outright mandatory, thus caving to the demands of, among others, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and the Biden Justice Department. The Judicial Conference purports to locate such authority in the Rules Enabling Act, the 1930s-era statute that authorizes the Judicial Conference to prescribe rules of civil and criminal procedure for the federal judiciary.