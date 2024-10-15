AMERICA’S TEAM IS OFFICIALLY A CLOWN SHOW: Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Threatens to Fire Radio Hosts.

Bill Parcells was a miracle worker and took a 5-11 team to the playoffs in year one — with the abysmal Quincy Carter as quarterback! He also rebuilt the defense, groomed Tony Romo, and left the team with a loaded roster. They were as talented as anyone in the league.

So what did Jones do?

First, he alienated Parcells by forcing Terrell Owens on his hands. Then he replaced Parcells with another head coach, Wade Phillips (bad!) in 2007, followed by Jason Garrett (bad!) in 2010, and now Mike McCarthy (ugh!) in 2020.

This brings us to 2024, where the Detroit Lions just obliterated the Dallas Cowboys 47-9 on Sunday. It was the worst home loss in the history of their current stadium.

So naturally, the local Dallas media asked Jones about it on 105.3 The Fan. They had to; it would’ve been journalistic malpractice to ignore it.

Jerry Jones responded by threatening to fire all of ‘em!

“Your job isn’t to let me to [sic] go over all the reasons that I did something,” Jones seethed. “That’s not your job. I’ll get somebody else to ask these questions. I’m not kidding.”

And he’s not kidding: This is how Jerry Jones looks at the world. It’s HIS team. He owns it — as he liked to remind us over and over (and over) again.

But if it’s his team, then it’s no longer America’s Team.