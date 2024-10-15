October 15, 2024

ALWAYS BRING YOUR OWN CAMERA: See how CBS aggressively edited an interview with Speaker Mike Johnson to fit the Narrative.™

Even for a mainstream media outlet this is disgraceful stuff:

Strap in folks, because it’s worse than you think. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson got edited into oblivion when he appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, and it becomes obvious why they did it once we look at the unedited footage.

Mollie Hemmingway tweets, “Holy schmoley. Time for all Republicans to refuse to even appear on CBS. Seriously.” But if you must, as Glenn has written, always bring your own camera to interviews.

Related: As is their quadrennial standard in the fall, CBS is going all in to help the team:

Posted at 1:35 pm by Ed Driscoll