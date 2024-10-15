ALWAYS BRING YOUR OWN CAMERA: See how CBS aggressively edited an interview with Speaker Mike Johnson to fit the Narrative.™

Even for a mainstream media outlet this is disgraceful stuff:

CBS has been under fire for selectively editing their interviews to PROMOTE Democrats and UNDERMINE Republicans. Yesterday, they chose to cut FIVE important minutes out of my nearly 15 minute interview. You can be the judge as to why. Stand by for the receipts. pic.twitter.com/Rv4PK1Cv1W — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 15, 2024

Strap in folks, because it’s worse than you think. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson got edited into oblivion when he appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, and it becomes obvious why they did it once we look at the unedited footage.

CBS News and Margaret Brennan (fresh off moderating a debate) cut out Johnson’s entire answer, making it seem as if he hadn’t provided evidence for his claim. This network is on another level. No Republican should appear on it. pic.twitter.com/PRP0Ce1yLc — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 15, 2024

Mollie Hemmingway tweets, “Holy schmoley. Time for all Republicans to refuse to even appear on CBS. Seriously.” But if you must, as Glenn has written, always bring your own camera to interviews.

