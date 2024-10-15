ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Pelosi admits she hasn’t spoken to Biden since she forced him out of the Presidential race.

Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden have not spoken since she forced him to drop out of the presidential election, the still-powerful former House speaker has admitted.

Pelosi was central to the effort by Democrats to get Biden to bow out of the race in July after a disastrous and concerning performance in his first and only presidential debate against Donald Trump of the 2024 election cycle.

On a Guardian podcast Tuesday, the California Democrat confirmed the once-close allies had not spoken since Biden was forced to make the stunning move. She said: ‘Not since then, no. But I’m prayerful about it.’

Pelosi maintained that while she still considered the president a friend and political ally, she knew that she had to do something to cut his time in the Oval Office short.

The desperate, late-in-the race move came amid continuing concern about Biden’s mental acuity and ability to lead, but was propelled by Democrats’ concerns over whether he could beat Donald Trump in November.

And, indeed, Pelosi also admitted it was the politics of beating Trump that pushed the decision to end Biden’s campaign forward.

‘Elections are decisions. You decide to win. I decided a while ago that Donald Trump will never set foot in the White House again as president of the United States or in any other capacity,’ she told the Guardian.

‘So when you make a decision, you have to make every decision in favor of winning… and the most important decision of all is the candidate.’