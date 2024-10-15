EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY (WHITE HOUSE EDITION): Kamala Harris Spokesman Is Asked About Tensions With Joe Biden, His Answer Says Everything.

It doesn’t get any easier for a spokesperson than that. Sams is given two separate chances to just say, “No, there’s no tension and the president fully supports the vice president.” Instead, we get a predictable mention of January 6th before another deflection stating that Harris is her “own candidate.”

I didn’t think anyone was confused by that last part, but the fact that Sams refused to just come out and deny the reports, which have included quotes from inside the Harris camp, says everything.

Is Biden actively seeking to hurt Harris’ campaign? I wouldn’t go that far, but he has certainly taken a carefree approach regarding how his statements and actions affect her campaign. He has repeatedly tied her to his policies when given the chance to support her preferred narrative that she is her “own candidate.” More recently, he directly undercut her attacks on Ron DeSantis, making her look like a liar using a hurricane as a political prop.

Something is going on behind the scenes, and it’s not hard to figure out why. Biden feels betrayed. He’s announced that in no uncertain terms publicly several times. And while Harris has tried to present herself as disconnected from the backstabbing that occurred, she is the one who benefited from it. Senility aside, that’s not lost on Biden, who no doubt suspects she helped orchestrate the scheme that forced him out of the race.