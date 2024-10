THE NEW SPACE RACE:

SpaceX’s last ~40 hours:

– launch of history’s largest and most powerful rocket, Starship, completing the first-ever midair catch of a rocket booster and an on-target ocean landing of the upper stage

– launch of Falcon Heavy with an interplanetary NASA spacecraft headed to one… pic.twitter.com/Xv9ZyBpkEG

— John Kraus (@johnkrausphotos) October 15, 2024