MORE NUKES IS GOOD NUKES: Google Agrees To Buy Nuclear Power From Small Modular Reactors To Be Built By Kairos Power.

First it was Amazon, then Microsoft, now Google telegraphs why the “next AI trade” will generate obnoxious amounts of alpha in the coming years by sending the same message: i) it’s all about how all those data centers will be powered, and ii) in the future a growing number of data centers will be powered by small modular nuclear reactors.

On Monday, Google – picking up on what we discussed last week in “Google Turns To Nuclear To Power Its Data Centers” – announced plans to buy power from Kairos Power’s small modular reactors (SMRs) as part of a growing industry shift toward nuclear energy to meet rising data center demands. By purchasing energy from multiple SMRs, Google aims to send a strong market signal while supporting long-term commercialization.

According to CNBC, senior director for energy and climate at Google, Michael Terrell, said on a call with reporters that “we believe that nuclear energy has a critical role to play in supporting our clean growth and helping to deliver on the progress of AI.”