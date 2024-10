WHILE SPACEX WAS FIGURING OUT HOW TO CATCH A FLYING SKYSCRAPER IN MIDAIR AND LAND IT SAFELY, NASA WAS…

NASA grant (2022)

Amount: $50,227

Recipient: University Of North Carolina At Charlotte

Purpose: Exploring synergistic opportunities between Charlotte-area environmental justice initiatives and NASA earth science informationhttps://t.co/pH6v81bY8L — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) October 14, 2024

We can’t afford to miss out on those synergistic opportunities, apparently.