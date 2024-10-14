THANKS, BILL!

Bill Clinton says Laken Riley's death "probably wouldn't have happened" if Kamala did her job at the border, continues on to imply that we need illegal immigrants for cheap labor. He was supposed to be campaigning FOR Kamala. YIKES. pic.twitter.com/k55Ee8rVH3 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

Clinton is one of the sharpest political operators of his (or any) generation. Either he’s losing his touch — possible, we’re all getting older — or there’s something sly going on.

Perhaps he’s laying a little groundwork for a post-Kamala, re-DLC Democrat party?