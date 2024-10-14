MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT [VIP]: TRUMP 47: The Foreign Policy Preview.

The world is a more dangerous place than it was on Jan. 20, 2017 — and far more dangerous than it was when Donald Trump left office — thanks to four years of epic mismanagement by the Biden-Harris administration. But our national interests remain unchanged, and Donald Trump remains Donald Trump. So what might Trump 47’s foreign policy look like?

The question is important because, while we look to be in the opening phases of World War III, foreign policy has been conspicuously absent from the presidential campaign. You can blame a purposely incurious press that would rather not discuss President Joe Biden’s deadliest failures.

Let’s start our discussion close to home.