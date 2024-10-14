QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

Shot: The End of the Kamala Harris Media Honeymoon: Whose Fault Is It?

—Ward Clark, RedState, Saturday.

Chaser: Time magazine owner calls out Kamala Harris for turning down multiple interview requests.

The owner of Time magazine called out Vice President Kamala Harris for turning down multiple interview requests with the prominent publication as the campaign for the White House enters the homestretch.

Marc Benioff, who has owned Time since 2018, criticized the Democratic nominee on Sunday while pointing out that ex-President Donald Trump and President Biden — before he dropped out — both sat down for interviews during their campaigns.

“Despite multiple requests, TIME has not been granted an interview with Kamala Harris — unlike every other Presidential candidate,” tweeted Benioff, who is best known as the founder of Salesforce.com.