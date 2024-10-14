I’M NOT A PHEASANT HUNTER OR EVEN A SHOTGUN ENTHUSIAST (EXCEPT FOR HOME DEFENSE), SO I FOUND THIS POST BOTH HELPFUL AND FASCINATING:

Tim Walz’s Hunting Gaffe Explained:🧵 I’ve done a lot of pheasant hunting. As a high schooler, I made extra $ assisting guides on pheasant hunts: getting the hunters in the field, flushing game for them to easily shoot, and making sure they are safe. And much more since those… pic.twitter.com/IlyEQ7zAAn — Larry Alex Taunton (@LarryTaunton) October 13, 2024

Do read the whole thing.