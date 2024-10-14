ONCE IS HAPPENSTANCE, TWICE IS COINCIDENCE…: LPG Tankers Explode, One Linked to Iranian Gas Smuggling.

In a dramatic scene off the coast of Bangladesh, two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers erupted in flames during a cargo transshipment operation on Sunday. Fortunately, injuries were averted thanks to quick intervention by the Bangladesh Navy and Coast Guard, but the incident has once again shined a spotlight on the murky safety and operational standards of vessels involved in transporting sanctioned oil and gas.

The vessels in question were identified as the 78,500-cbm Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) Captain Nikolas, built in 1992, and the 6,500-cbm fully pressurized gas carrier B-LPG Sophia, built in 1997. Both ships have changed hands multiple times in recent years, operating under various flags of convenience while flying under the radar of international scrutiny.

Reports from local Bangladeshi media indicate the fire broke out as the two vessels were separating after completing a lightering (discharging cargo) operation. Senior crew members on board both ships confirmed to authorities that the flames started during the disconnection process.