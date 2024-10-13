October 14, 2024

HARSH, BUT FAIR:

I’d add that SpaceX built the incredible Mechazilla “chopstick” tower in a few months for what was probably in the ballpark of a couple hundred million dollars — and it performed flawlessly on the first-ever catch of a rocket. That the rocket happened to be the biggest and most powerful to ever fly is almost beside the point.

Meanwhile, Bechtel is years late building an ordinary launch tower for NASA’s doomed SLS rocket and is charging taxpayers $2.7 billion for the privilege.

Posted at 8:34 am by Stephen Green