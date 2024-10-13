HARSH, BUT FAIR:

“Hey SpaceX, whatcha up to?” “Oh just catching giant rockets out of the air with a FREAKING TOWER” “Oh cool, how bout you, NASA?” “We’re….studying how racist the air is….” https://t.co/UeJV8njSp4 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 13, 2024

I’d add that SpaceX built the incredible Mechazilla “chopstick” tower in a few months for what was probably in the ballpark of a couple hundred million dollars — and it performed flawlessly on the first-ever catch of a rocket. That the rocket happened to be the biggest and most powerful to ever fly is almost beside the point.

Meanwhile, Bechtel is years late building an ordinary launch tower for NASA’s doomed SLS rocket and is charging taxpayers $2.7 billion for the privilege.