DON’T GET COCKY: The feeling may not last, but right now it does not seem impossible that the GOP will gain possession of the White House and the Senate, and also retain the House of Representatives. If so, I hope somebody on the Hill remembers my “Agenda for Congress” written two years ago. These situations do not come around all that often (and they may to come around this time). Still, the only way to take advantage of them is to be ready BEFORE they become established facts.