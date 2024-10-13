TO BE FAIR, SHE’S ALWAYS BEEN PRO-BUSSING: The Univison Town Hall Imploding: They Flew in Audience Members.

[Michael Tracey] investigated Univision’s “town hall” and found half of the audience was flown in at the network’s expense, while the other half was brought in by a rent-an-audience company called FansOnQ.

It turns out, some “undecided” voters admitted to being Kamala Harris supporters.

“I already knew I was going to go for Kamala before the event, and now that just kind of solidified it… part of the reason I wanted to go was just fully support her,” one respondent said.

Everything about the Harris campaign is *FAKE.*

Worse than that, the U.S. and international media are helping her to fake it. This is Mexican collusion to commit election interference.