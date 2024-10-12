YEAH, THAT’S A TOUGH ONE TO FIGURE OUT: Why Kamala Harris won’t appear on Fox News.

Ms Harris’s approach to the media – seemingly to avoid almost all potentially damaging interviews and instead cosy up to friends and allies – reveals an interesting aspect of her electoral strategy.

The campaign has focussed on getting out the vote among groups it believes it has already won, such as Latinos and young women, rather than converting Republicans.

That approach has raised some concerns from Democratic strategists, who feel Ms Harris is not far enough ahead in the polls to take such a cautious approach to the media.

On the current numbers, almost all pollsters put the overall result of the election within the margin of error, and several sophisticated election models predict that Trump will win.

The question being asked in some party circles is whether Ms Harris will subject herself to an interview with the most hostile mainstream broadcaster: Fox News.

One strategist told The Telegraph that the question of a Fox News interview was under discussion among Ms Harris’s allies, amid concerns she needed to be “braver” about the media.