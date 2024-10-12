The National Weather Service reportedly issued a record-breaking 126 tornado warnings across Florida related to Hurricane Milton, which struck as a Category 3 hurricane. During a Thursday press conference, DeSantis was asked by a reporter about the tornadoes and whether global warming had any role in them.

“I think you can go back and find tornadoes for all of human history, for sure. and especially, you know, Florida— how does this storm rate in kind of the history of storms?” DeSantis asked the reporter on Thursday. “I think it hit with a barometric pressure of, what was it, about 950 millibars when it hit, which I think if you go back to 1851, there’s probably been 27 hurricanes that have had lower — so the lower the barometric pressure, the stronger it is. I think there have been about 27 hurricanes that have had lower barometric pressure on landfall than Milton did. And of those, 17 occurred, I think, prior to 1960.”