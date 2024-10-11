THIS IS THE WAY:
Watch this NYT school marm try to put JD Vance into a struggle session over 2020
He drops as master class on herpic.twitter.com/B4EiMPjs74
— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 12, 2024
