TWO WAPOS IN ONE!

Shot:

It is extremely hot inside Harris’s Chandler rally — lots of calls for medics as attendees pass out, and a supporter throwing up near the press pen. pic.twitter.com/IaW6zPhmsh — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) October 11, 2024

Chaser: Europe to America: Your love of air-conditioning is stupid.

—Headline, the Washington Post, July 22nd, 2015.

It’s great to see Kamala is finally taking Glenn’s advice: Ban A/C for DC! “We won two world wars without air conditioning our federal employees. Nothing in their performance over the last 50 or 60 years suggests that A/C has improved things. Besides, The Washington Post informs us that A/C is sexist, and that Europeans think it’s stupid.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Are you sure they’re throwing up because of the heat?