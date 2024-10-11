KAMALA’S CRINGE COMMERCIAL: Man Enough to Vote For a Lousy Candidate.
For some years, it has been a basic political reality that Democrats have a hard time getting men to vote for them. This is the “gender gap.” This year, the gap seems to be wider than ever, and there has been hand-wringing among Democrats about the fact that the Harris-Walz ticket has little appeal for men, in particular minority men, who are gravitating toward Trump.
This ad is the result. It is comical in so many ways that I won’t try to list them. The men in the ad are laughable stereotypes, and the creators of the ad seem to view men as an alien species:
I suppose if Doug Emhoff is your frame of reference for what a man is, it would make sense to put out a campaign commercial like this.pic.twitter.com/LblJD99Az2
— Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) October 11, 2024
Dave Burge, aka Iowahawk, has been on a tear over this ad in a Twitter thread. Exit quote:
My biggest concern remains the carburetor-eating. In fact there hasn't been a new car sold in the United States with a carburetor since 1994, and if we allow this unchecked carburetor-eating to continue we will exhaust global carburetor reserves by 2062#SaveTheCarburetors
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 11, 2024
Further gender gap issues spotted elsewhere:
● Obama admits ‘brothers’ are not coming out to vote for Kamala.
● ‘Gone to S—t:’ Poor Economy Drives Latino Men Away from Harris in Swing State Nevada.