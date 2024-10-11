IT’S TIME FOR VICTORIA TAFT’S West Coast, Messed Coast™ —The Most Disturbing Police Story Ever Told. “His confession came during a 17-hour long ‘interview’ in 2018 with Fontana police officers, who denied the realtor and contractor his psych meds, lied about his father to elicit a confession, and threatened to euthanize his beloved dog unless he coughed up what they wanted.”