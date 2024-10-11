JOBS AIN’T WHAT THEY USED TO BE:

Today's #jobs report is the second to last one that will be released prior to the presidential election. I don't think it's a coincidence that it came out much stronger than expected. My guess is that voters won't get the real numbers until after their ballots have been cast. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) October 4, 2024

Sept.'s "strong" #jobs report (likely to be revised lower) was powered by a surge in the number of people waiting tables and tending bar. Many of these jobs went to people who lost manufacturing jobs, while others are second jobs for those who can no longer survive on just one. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) October 4, 2024

As Fox News reported last week, the service industry continues to add jobs, as does the government (mostly state and local) and government-related industries (health and elder care).

But the industries that make and move stuff, not so much.