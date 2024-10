BUT OTHER THAN THAT, HOW DID YOU ENJOY THE TOWN HALL, MRS. HARRIS?

3,400 comments on Kamala’s town hall disaster. This is the *Univision Noticias* channel, so it’s mostly Hispanics commenting. Not a single positive comment. Fake, liar, scripted, teleprompter, terrible, brainless, and fake accent top the list of adjectives used. pic.twitter.com/KQEesRYvhP — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 11, 2024