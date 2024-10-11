BILL ACKMAN:

Town halls are designed to be unscripted opportunities to hear from the candidates based on spontaneous questions from the audience. Reportedly, in her Univision town hall, the questioners were preselected and the questions were pre-vetted. Now we know that even her answers had the benefit of a teleprompter.

Kamala Harris is never unscripted and we don’t know who is writing the scripts.

A person who reads scripts is an actor. We don’t want an actor for president particularly when we don’t know who is the script writer and who is the director.

Recently when she went off script and gave an answer ‘they’ didn’t like, her answer was edited and changed just like they do in post-production in Hollywood except this was 60 Minutes.

There is, however, a lot of historical footage available about VP Harris before she was the Democratic nominee. Her answers to questions then don’t match the answers she gives now on border security, foreign policy, fracking, gun buybacks, Medicare for all, defunding the police, and more. Then she was ranked the most left-wing senator based on her voting record.

Whom do you believe? Harris unscripted or the Hollywood version written by anonymous handlers designed to get her elected?