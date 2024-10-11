CORN, POPPED: Walz to launch media blitz to woo male voters. “Faced with a serious polling deficit among young men, Harris’ campaign is sending the Minnesota governor on a man-focused media blitz on Friday, including football-focused TV interviews and pheasant hunting with digital influencers, according to details shared first with POLITICO.”
