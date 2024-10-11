KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: It’s Impossible to Say Too Many Bad Things About Illegal Alien Invaders. “The most galling aspect of the discussion about this nightmare is that the people responsible for it spent years pretending that there was no problem at all. Kamala Harris assured the American public on more than one occasion that the border was secure. Once the situation got so out of control that they could no longer deny what was happening, Dems blamed Republicans for not passing a bill that they claim would have taken care of everything. Actually, the bill would have — you guessed it — compounded the problem.”