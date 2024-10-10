THE EV BUBBLE CONTINUES TO DEFLATE CATCH FIRE: Electric vehicle owners impacted by Hurricane Milton urged to use caution – here’s what to do now.

After Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, Sunshine State residents who own electric vehicles have been urged to be cautious.

Ahead of Milton, one county that was in the hurricane’s path, Hillsborough County, said Monday EV owners in flood zones “should move their vehicles away from flood areas and storm surge” and noted storm surge and flooding can “pose a potential risk to lithium-ion batteries and could lead to fires.” It shared a county webpage about electric vehicle hurricane safety.

EVs left behind during hurricanes should not be plugged into charging stations or parked in garages because of the potential fire hazard that batteries flooded with saltwater could pose, according to Hillsborough County’s website.

It advised keeping electric vehicles 50 feet away from buildings and other cars.