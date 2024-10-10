SPACE: Debate over Space Guard rekindles amid growing reliance on satellites for disaster relief.

The role of satellite communications in disaster response has expanded. Starlink, a satellite internet system operated by SpaceX, has become a critical resource for emergency connectivity, offering stable internet access when terrestrial networks are down.

During Hurricane Helene’s aftermath, the Federal Emergency Management Agency shipped 180 Starlink kits to North Carolina, reinforcing calls for better integration of satellite technology into disaster relief efforts.

Scott Pace, director of the Space Policy Institute at George Washington University, noted the shift in his own perspective. Formerly opposed to the idea of a Space National Guard, Pace said Klein’s comments brought back memories of past debates about state-level space programs.

“Back when Governor Jerry Brown proposed a space program for California, I didn’t think it was a great idea,” Pace said. “But now, seeing the role that Starlink has played in North Carolina’s disaster response, I’m beginning to think there might be room for a Space National Guard.”