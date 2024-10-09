SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST: So Science-y! Bill Nye Says Voting for Kamala Harris Will Stop Hurricanes.

We’ll start this story with the usual disclaimer: Bill Nye is not a scientist. He has no degree in science and no background in science. HIs degree is in mechanical engineering and he’s a comedian. So no one should take him seriously on any field of science, let alone climate change. But here he is, being so science-y and saying the way to stop storms like Hurricane Milton is to vote for Kamala Harris:

But alas, it’s too late for that, Bill:

Barack Obama has only four years to save the world. That is the stark assessment of Nasa scientist and leading climate expert Jim Hansen who last week warned only urgent action by the new president could halt the devastating climate change that now threatens Earth. Crucially, that action will have to be taken within Obama’s first administration, he added.

— President ‘has four years to save Earth,’ the London Guardian, January 17, 2009.

But then, the year prior, Obama promised his merely winning his party’s presidential nomination would do the job:

“I am absolutely certain that generations from now, we will be able to look back and tell our children … this was the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal.”

If only Barack hadn’t lost his bottle and allowed his “science” “czar” to shoot pollution into the atmosphere — that would have done the trick, for sure:

The president’s new science adviser said Wednesday that global warming is so dire, the Obama administration is discussing radical technologies to cool Earth’s air. John Holdren told The Associated Press in his first interview since being confirmed last month that the idea of geoengineering the climate is being discussed. One such extreme option includes shooting pollution particles into the upper atmosphere to reflect the sun’s rays. Holdren said such an experimental measure would only be used as a last resort. “It’s got to be looked at,” he said. “We don’t have the luxury of taking any approach off the table.”

Of course, if it didn’t work, the Dr. Strangelove-esque scientist was prepared to inflict even sterner measures upon the population — or eventually, the lack thereof.