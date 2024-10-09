ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Greta Thunberg Accuses Germany of Genocide Complicity over Israel Support.

The former darling of the apocalyptic climate change movement, Greta Thunberg joined a Berlin protest against Israel on the anniversary of the October 7th terror attacks on the Jewish state.

In a tacit admission that there are other issues in the world, and that perhaps the end of the world is not nigh, Thunberg has increasingly begun to associate herself with the Palestinian cause.

Speaking from a “Solidarity with Palestine” rally on Monday in Berlin, the keffiyeh scarf-clad 21-year-old Swedish activist accused the German government of being complicit in a “genocide” in Gaza by supporting the Israeli effort to eradicate the Hamas terrorists responsible for the October 7th attacks and who still have dozens of hostages held captive.

“The German government is complicit in this genocide. It finances and legitimises Israel’s apartheid-state occupation and genocide,” Thunberg said.

“It is absolutely… I can’t even find the words to tell you how upset it makes me to see how Germany and how the German police are treating peaceful protesters for saying no to genocide,” she added.

The protest that the climate activist joined in Berlin on Monday later descended into violence, with agitators reportedly throwing rocks and launching fireworks at police officers, who in turn deployed pepper spray to quell the mob.