JONATHAN TURLEY: Deadspin Loses Major Motion in Defamation Case Over Blackface Column. “The opinion turned on whether this could be treated as opinion as opposed to a statement of fact. California law applied in the case and the court focused on two opinions that held that claims of racism can be statements of fact.”
