CBS NEWS LIES:
Here are the two different 60 Minutes edits layered on top of each other in full. You will hear where Whitaker's questions line up, and the different edited answers from Harris.
SC 1842 (bottom) is what aired on Monday night.
SC 1843.5 (top) is what the Face the Nation X account… pic.twitter.com/FEuQp2o0kn
“Besides inserting a different response from Harris, CBS edited out everything about Harris defending Israel from Hamas and Hezbollah and their right to do so,” Miller continued. “The tracks time up almost exactly. This was not ‘edited for time’ as CBS and 60 Minutes will likely claim.”