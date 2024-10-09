SHUT UP, THEY EXPLAINED: Reddit bans forum dedicated to sharing information about would-be Trump assassin Thomas Crooks. “The posts issued on the forum varied, but all pertained to seeking answers and sharing information about the historical assassination attempt on the 2024 GOP nominee’s life. Questions about Crooks, security failures that day, and whether the attempt was an inside job were discussed in the section before the ban. Reddit did not provide an example of the violent content shared that went against its company policies.”