NEW CIVILITY WATCH: Kansas professor on leave after calling to ‘shoot’ men who won’t vote for female president.

A University of Kansas professor is on administrative leave after a viral clip circulating social media Wednesday showed him calling for men who refuse to vote for a female presidential candidate to be shot.

The professor in the clip appears to be addressing a lecture hall full of students. He bluntly tells the students that men who underestimate a woman’s ability to lead the country should be shot, arguing “they clearly don’t understand the way the world works.”

“It’s what frustrates me, there are going to be some males in our society that will refuse to vote for a potential female president because they don’t think females are smart enough to be president,” he says. “We can line all those guys up and shoot them.”

The professor then adds, “Scratch that from the recording, I don’t want the dean hearing that I said that.”