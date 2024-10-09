COLUMBIA BROADCASTING STRUGGLE SESSION UPDATE: Reporter Who Dared to Ask Woke Prophet Ta-Nehisi Coates Offers “Regrets” For Committing Unauthorized Journalism at “Teary” Racial Bullying Struggle Session.

“CBS Mornings” co-host Tony Dokoupil told staffers during an emotional meeting that he “regretted” putting them in a difficult position amid the brewing scandal at the network over his grilling of an anti-Israel author, The Post has learned. The embattled anchor spoke at Tuesday’s staff-only meeting — which was not attended by co-hosts Gayle King and Nate Burleson — a day after being reprimanded by CBS brass for his fiery sit-down with Ta-Nehsi Coates, a source with knowledge said. “Tony said he regretted putting his colleagues in that position especially the ones overseas and in danger,” the insider told The Post.

Are you shitting me? That’s the pretext for this racial struggle session? That he was putting fake reporters in danger in Gaza by doing real reporting in America?

This is the cover story.

Wow, this is corrupt. They literally do nothing but lie.

“There were tears. [People were] very upset,” the source continued, adding that staffers are “divided” on the Israel-Palestinian conflict and were “troubled” by how Dokoupil challenged Coates last week.

So that’s the real story — the wokies were upset that any of their hard left pro-terrorist dogma was challenged.

So what’s this bullshit about “putting reporters overseas in danger”?

And if reporters really are in danger because a reporter in America asks a question about Hamas’s terrorism — doesn’t that mean that Coates’ claim that Hamas are the good guys is a lie?