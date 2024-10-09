RAGE, RAGE AGAINST THE DYING OF THE LIGHT: Biden seems to keep trolling Harris, demonstrating that she’s an empty vessel.



On Monday, Harris suggested that DeSantis was engaged in politics as opposed to crisis management. “Moments of crisis, if nothing else, should really be the moment that anyone who calls themselves a leader says they’re going to put politics aside and put the people first,” said Harris, evidently enraged by her alleged ghosting. “People are in desperate need of support right now, and playing political games at this moment, in these crisis situations — these are the height of emergency situations — is just utterly irresponsible, and it is selfish, and it is about political gamesmanship instead of doing the job that you took an oath to do, which is putting the people first,” added Harris. DeSantis, who has been in contact with Federal Emergency Management Director Deanne Criswell, said in an interview Monday that while Harris has been griping about missed calls, he has been hard at work “helping people prepare for Hurricane Helene, helping effectuate rescues of people after Hurricane Helene, helping people pick up the pieces of their lives after Helene, and then have to also turn around and prepare for major impacts and maybe even more impacts from Hurricane Milton.” “My focus has not been on dealing with Kamala Harris,” continued the governor. “I didn’t know she tried to contact me, but I’d also say, it’s not about you, Kamala.” DeSantis stressed that whereas Trump and Biden have refrained from politicizing storms in past years, Kamala Harris has apparently chosen now as the first time to call — “to parachute in and inject herself when she’s never shown any interest in the past.”

Well, to be fair, that’s only because she’s had so many tasks within the Biden administration. Flashback to June of 2021, when we asked, “Is Biden and President Klain Setting Kamala Up for Failure?”, accompanied by this classic moment: Vice President’s Office on Defense After Faceless Kamala Cookies Go Viral.

The Vice President’s office clarified a decision by Kamala Harris to hand out cookies with her likeness on them to reporters at an off-the-record visit during her trip to Guatemala. In a statement to reporters on background on Monday, the Vice President’s office said that cookies were a “gift” from a staff member to the team marking her first foreign trip as the vice president. “Cookies that were provided to passengers on Air Force Two on Sunday were a gift from a member of the staff,” the statement to reporters read. “The vice president wanted to make sure the cookies were shared with everyone.” USA Today White House correspondent Courtney Subramanian shared a photo of the cookies on Twitter on Sunday — which immediately drew fire from the vice president’s political opponents.

Thus allowing then-GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel (and future cause of a hilarious MSNBC temper tantrum) an easy layup on social media: “Handing out cookies with her face on them as the border crisis rages…The modern-day equivalent of ‘let them eat cake.’”

Related: What’s Up With Joe? “Now, I’m sure Biden doesn’t look forward to having his sole term in office bookended by DJT and having to welcome him back to the White House, but frankly, it all makes sense when you think about it. After all, there’s only one thing worse than seeing your enemy win, and that’s to see the people your thought were your friends and political comrades-in-arms win after they betrayed you and stabbed you in the back. Remember what Joe was caught saying into a hot mike with regard to Hunter’s legal issues? ‘Nobody f*c*s with a Biden.’ I have no doubt he meant every word of it. Pass the popcorn.”

