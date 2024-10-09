THIS IS CNN: Another Media ‘Fact-Check’ on Trump (This Time From CNN) Has Aged Like Milk in the Summer Sun.

These are the ones who are getting caught, so we can’t help but wonder how many more are in the country still under the radar:

Tawhedi, who arrived in the U.S. in September 2021, had taken steps in recent weeks to advance his attack plans, including by ordering AK-47 rifles, liquidating his family’s assets and buying one-way tickets for his wife and child to travel home to Afghanistan, officials said. The arrest comes as the FBI confronts heightened concerns over the possibility of extremist violence on U.S. soil, with Director Christopher Wray telling The Associated Press in August that he was “hard pressed to think of a time in my career where so many different kinds of threats are all elevated at once.”

The Biden-Harris years have been just great, haven’t they?

As usual, we’re seeing a media “fact-check” about Trump and other Republicans that’s instantly aged badly: