AM I BLUE? APPARENTLY MANY OF US ARE (without knowing it): JustTheNews is reporting that:

A sprawling investigation into the online fundraising platform ActBlue has expanded into 19 states, as attorneys general across the country press the company on its security practices and whether Democrats might be using the platform to cheat on election donations.

So much for all that “saving democracy” blather.

The news site adds that:

“In a letter sent last week to ActBlue CEO and President Regina Wallace-Jones, the state attorneys general highlighted potential security issues with the online fundraising platform that could be allowing donations made in people’s names who didn’t donate. [***] “Recent reporting suggests that that [sic] there may be donors across the country who are identified in filings with the Federal Election Commission as having donated to candidates through ActBlue (and other affiliated entities), but who did not actually make those donations,” the attorneys general wrote.”

I would not be surprised if some of the “donations” were charged to still-active credit cards assigned to dead people. Please give my “shocked face” a rest, would you please?