KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: I’m Starting to Miss Joe Biden’s Relatively Coherent Public Appearances. “It’s one thing for someone new to the spotlight to have a case of the nerves and ramble during an interview. Kamala Harris has been in the public eye and in front of television cameras for 20 years now. Her mush-mouthed lunacy is chronic and incurable. How in the hell are millions of eligible voters convincing themselves that she’s functional?”